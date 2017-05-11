Southampton Police Want To Trace Two Bikers

Police in Southampton are looking for two bikers seen riding dangerously across a Southampton park, putting mums with pushchairs at risk.

PC Simon Peacock said: "These two bikes were seen numerous times around the Millbrook and Coxford area riding illegally and in a manner that was dangerous to themselves and other road users and pedestrians.

"These two bikes were riding around Mansel Park in the late morning when the park was busy with people. I would like these bikers named.

"If you have seen these bikes or recognise any of the clothing in the images please contact me.

"If you are a family member and recognise these bikes or any of the clothing, I ask that you speak to me, confidentially if required.

"These riders are dangerous and have the potential to cause harm to innocent members of the public.

"Please call 101 and quote 44170171753."