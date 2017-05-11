Southampton Police Want To Trace Two Bikers

Murder Investigation Starts in Southampton
A 25 year-old man's been arrested on supsicion of murder following the death of a dad of four in Southampton.
Police in Southampton are looking for two bikers seen riding dangerously across a Southampton park, putting mums with pushchairs at risk.
PC Simon Peacock said: "These two bikes were seen numerous times around the Millbrook and Coxford area riding illegally and in a manner that was dangerous to themselves and other road users and pedestrians.
"These two bikes were riding around Mansel Park in the late morning when the park was busy with people. I would like these bikers named.
"If you have seen these bikes or recognise any of the clothing in the images please contact me.
"If you are a family member and recognise these bikes or any of the clothing, I ask that you speak to me, confidentially if required.
"These riders are dangerous and have the potential to cause harm to innocent members of the public.
"Please call 101 and quote 44170171753."
A 25 year-old man's been arrested on supsicion of murder following the death of a dad of four in Southampton.
The trio were jailed in 2015 after several factories were uncovered.
61-year-old Guy Hedger was shot dead when intruders raided his house in St Ives near Ringwood.
Bestival and BoomTown Fair are joining others to promise 'zero tolerance' and encourage people to report attacks.
7pm - 10pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments