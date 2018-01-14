Southsea Teenager Missing

Hampshire Police are searching for a 13 year old boy missing from his home in Southsea for two days

Hampshire Police tell us he was last seen leaving his home in the Waverley Road area of Southsea at 5pm on Friday 12 January.

He was due to go to a local shop but did not return.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Carson’s welfare. It is believed he could have travelled out of Hampshire to Surrey by train.

He is described as:

• white

• of slim build

• short, dark hair

• 5ft 3ins tall

• wearing a khaki green Adidas tracksuit with a camouflage pattern on the shoulders

• black Adidas trainers

• a black Adidas rucksack

• a pair of blue headphones

Anyone with information on where Carson is should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44180015511.