Speeding Southampton Driver Jailed For Injuring Man

A speeding driver, who left a man in Southampton unable to walk properly despite several operations, has been jailed for 16 months.

Amandeep Karir, from South View Road, knocked him down on The Avenue in December - while overtaking on the wrong side of the road.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Southampton Crown Court heard how Karir was driving a Mercedes when he collided with a 28-year-old man on 15 December.

The prosecution told the hearing that as Karir overtook a car at the junction with Westwood Road, going onto the wrong side of a "keep left" bollard and a central island, hitting the man trying to cross.

The pedestrian suffered life-changing injuries, including a broken pelvis and a severely lacerated back and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

He required several operations and has been left unable to walk for long periods as a result of the collision.

Karir and his passenger were uninjured.

On Monday 25 September, he was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

PC Jonathan Dove, from the Roads Policing Unit, said:

"An innocent man's life has been changed forever because of the reckless actions of Karir.

"The victim has been both mentally and physically scarred by this collision, which could have been so easily avoided if Karir had not been so irresponsible behind the wheel.

"Our investigations proved that not only had Karir conducted the overtake in a 30 mph section of The Avenue, thereby exceeding the speed limit when the collision occurred, but he was also driving at an excessive speed through the city centre prior to the collision".

"We are very fortunate that nobody was killed that night.

"I hope that this case sends a clear message to anyone who thinks that speeding is worth the risk - it is not and we will continue to do everything we can to make our roads safer for all road users."