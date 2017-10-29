Shop Staff Threatened During Knife Point Robbery Near Southampton

Now Playing
29 October 2017, 11:04
A man wearing a Halloween mask has threatened staff at a shop near Southampton with a knife during a robbery
It happened at the McColls Store in Water Lane in Totton on Thursday night
Cash, scratchcards and tobacco were taken but no one was hurt
The cashier was not injured during the incident.
The man is described as:
• around 5ft 7ins tall
• blue eyes
• wearing a light stone grey hooded top and blue jeans
• wearing a Halloween mask, mainly green in colour, with a face that was either a zombie or Frankenstein’s monster.
Hampshire Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened.
Were you in this area at the time? Do you remember seeing someone enter or exit the store wearing a mask?
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170417041.