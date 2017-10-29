Shop Staff Threatened During Knife Point Robbery Near Southampton

A man wearing a Halloween mask has threatened staff at a shop near Southampton with a knife during a robbery

It happened at the McColls Store in Water Lane in Totton on Thursday night

Cash, scratchcards and tobacco were taken but no one was hurt

The cashier was not injured during the incident.

The man is described as:

• around 5ft 7ins tall

• blue eyes

• wearing a light stone grey hooded top and blue jeans

• wearing a Halloween mask, mainly green in colour, with a face that was either a zombie or Frankenstein’s monster.

Hampshire Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened.

Were you in this area at the time? Do you remember seeing someone enter or exit the store wearing a mask?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170417041.