Strong Winds Cause Travel Disruption On South Coast

Travel plans have been disrupted across the south coast this morning after strong winds and heavy rain within minutes of each other.
Engineers are working to restore power after strong winds brought down power lines across Hampshire and Dorest this morning
The New Forest is one of the worst affected areas
With trees blocking roads around Lymington & New Milton areas.
Near Southampton The A326 Marchwood By-Pass is also blocked both ways
A train hit a treee near Swanwick.
A plane that took off from Guernsey was caught up in a thunderstorm over the Isle of wight this morning and had to turn back
The weather is also disrupting some sailings
Condor Liberation ferries are suspended between Poole and the Channel Islands today and tomorrow and Hover travel is currently suspended between Ryde and southsea
Gusts of up to 50 miles an hour have been recorded.
Heavy flooding on #A331 today between #Farnborough and #Aldershot. Drivers warned to drive carefully
A new weather warning is now in place for more heavy rain over Hampshire this weekend
It's in place from 6 oclock on Saturday night until Sunday morning.