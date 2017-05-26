2 Charged Over Murder Of Albanian Man In Southampton

Memorial Held For Baby Found in Hampshire Park
She was found at Manor Park in Aldershot, and police are urging her mum to come forward to get help.
Two Welshmen will appear in court later - charged with murdering an Albanian man who was found stabbed in a Southampton street.
Shkelzen Dauti, better known as Genny, was 21.
He was discovered in Gilpin Close in Thornhill early on Saturday 11 March 2017 and died later in hospital.
Hampshire Police said:
'Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime Team have today (May 25) charged two men with the murder of 21-year-old Shkelzen 'Genny' Dauti.
'Christopher Jones, 27, of Denbigh, Denbighshire, Wales and Lee Marc Williams, 27, of Lixwm Village, Flintshire, North Wales have both been charged with murder and will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday 26 May).
'The charges come after Genny was found on Gilpin Close, Southampton at around 1.38am on Saturday 11 March having suffered a stab wound to his chest. He later died at Southampton General Hospital.'
She was found at Manor Park in Aldershot, and police are urging her mum to come forward to get help.
It'll open this September and handle customer service calls for big names like Argos, B&Q, Monsoon and Wickes.
Flights at London City will be directed remotely, 80 miles away at Nats in Swanwick from 2019.
AET wants to merge its Sandown Bay and Ryde academies, saying it can't afford to run both.
6am - 10am
Text 'SOUTH' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.