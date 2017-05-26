2 Charged Over Murder Of Albanian Man In Southampton

Two Welshmen will appear in court later - charged with murdering an Albanian man who was found stabbed in a Southampton street.

Shkelzen Dauti, better known as Genny, was 21.

He was discovered in Gilpin Close in Thornhill early on Saturday 11 March 2017 and died later in hospital.

Hampshire Police said:

'Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime Team have today (May 25) charged two men with the murder of 21-year-old Shkelzen 'Genny' Dauti.

'Christopher Jones, 27, of Denbigh, Denbighshire, Wales and Lee Marc Williams, 27, of Lixwm Village, Flintshire, North Wales have both been charged with murder and will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday 26 May).

'The charges come after Genny was found on Gilpin Close, Southampton at around 1.38am on Saturday 11 March having suffered a stab wound to his chest. He later died at Southampton General Hospital.'