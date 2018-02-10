Teenager In Portsmouth Has Died

A teenager found seriously injured in Portsmouth in the early hours of this morning has died.

Officers believe the 18-year-old may have been assaulted earlier in the evening.

It's after Ambulance crews were called to an address in Sackville Street he was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police are carrying out patrols around Liverpool Road, Manchester Road, Guildford Road, and Sandringham Road.

Hampshire Police called by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service to a report of a seriously injured man at an address on Sackville Street in Portsmouth, at around 02:18am this morning (10 February).

The 18 year-old man was taken to Queen Alexandria Hospital with significant injuries, where he has later died.

We're investigating the circumstances of his death; and are carrying out activity in other areas of Portsmouth as we believe the man may have been assaulted earlier in the evening. We are currently carrying out enquiries on roads including: Liverpool Road, Manchester Road, Guildford Road, and Sandringham Road.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Lighter.