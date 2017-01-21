Teenager Sentenced Over Bestival Ticket Scam

Woman Jailed After Driving Into Off-Duty Police Officer In Bournemouth
35-year-old Jemma Whibley Sentenced To A Year In Jail.
A teenager's been sentenced for selling £60,000 worth of fake tickets to the Isle of Wight's Besitval in 2015.
A teenager who admitted selling thousands of pounds worth of fake festival tickets has been sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution.
Benjamin Hyland-Ward, 19, of Westfield Avenue South, Saltdean, left about 375 people disappointed after taking about £60,000 for tickets that he failed to produce or provide a refund for the Bestival event on the Isle of Wight in September 2015.
Hyland-Ward was charged with nine counts of fraud by false representation last year and pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on 12 December.
He appeared at the same court on Friday (20 January) and received a 21 month sentence.
Investigator Amber Forshaw-Briant said: "This has been a long and complex investigation involving a large number of people and we’d like to thank those involved for their patience and assistance. We would also like to take this opportunity to remind people about the risks involved by purchasing tickets through sources that aren’t reputable and that is the offer is too good to be true, the likelihood is that it is."
35-year-old Jemma Whibley Sentenced To A Year In Jail.
A man's been found not guilty of killing his mum's partner after a drunken row at a holiday park in Poole.
Teachers have started getting training to help identify youngsters with problems.
More than 150 distracted motorists were pulled over in Hampshire and the Thames Valley in a week-long operation.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
10am - 5pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments