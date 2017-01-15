Three Masked Men Carry Out Burglary In Poole

Three masked men force way into home in Poole during burglary along Ashley Road, threatening people living in the house including young children.

Three masked men stole high value Asian jewellery and cash.

All three offenders are described as white, in their early twenties and speaking with a local accent.

One was about five feet four inches tall, of medium build, with pale skin and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey hooded top, dark trousers, gloves and work boots.

The second man was also five feet four inches tall but of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with red stripes on the sleeves with the hood up. He has a goatee-type beard.

The third offender was also of medium build.

Detective Sergeant Andy Haworth, of Bournemouth CID, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the occupants but fortunately nobody was harmed during the incident.

“I am appealing for anyone with information about those responsible to contact us as soon as possible.

“In addition, I would like to hear from anyone who has seen the described men or has witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

"Also, if anyone is offered Asian jewellery in unusual circumstances, they should report this to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55170006538.