Two Arrests Over Portsmouth Murder

Tim Peake Back in Home Town Of Chichester
Surprise Visit To Space Exhibition At Novium Museum Meeting School Children From His Former Schools.
Murder Detectives in Portsmouth have arrested two women after a 36-year-old woman found at a property in Toronto Road overnight.
Officers were called to an address on Toronto Road at 11.58pm on Saturday, January 28 after an injured woman was discovered inside the address.
Sadly, the woman died at the scene.
A Home Office post mortem will take place in due course.
Detective Chief Inspector David Brown, says:
“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road last night who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us. If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please speak to us and tell us what you know.”
Two people, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested in connection with this incident; A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both women are in police custody people questioned by officers.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Senator or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
A pony treated by Jonathan Hurst was left with an eye injury and her tongue split open in Wherwell last year.
The British astronaut will go on a second mission to the International Space Station, with the European Space Agency.
Pause in Old Christchurch Road, home to six rescue cats, will open on 17 February.
