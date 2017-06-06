Two Killed In M3 Crash Near Winchester

Hampshire Police want to see any dash cam footage of a crash on the M3, after a man and woman were killed.

Their car and three lorries collided on the northbound carriageway near Winchester yesterday morning.

One man was interviewed under caution, and released.

At around 10.15am on Monday 5 June, three lorries and an Audi collided between junctions 9 and 10.



Hampshire Police said: 'As a result, a man and a woman, who were travelling in the Audi, were killed. Their families are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.



'Formal identification procedures are currently on-going.

'Two of the lorry drivers sustained minor injuries; one was taken to Southampton General Hospital and the other was taken to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.



'Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, and are particularly keen to secure any dash cam footage of the incident.'



Sergeant Mark Furse, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

"This was a very serious collision which led to the deaths of two people.



"Officers spent a great deal of time at the scene conducting enquiries, but would now like to appeal to the public for any assistance.



"We would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision and the events leading up to it, but would also like to view any dash cam footage that passing motorists may have been able to film.



"If you think you can help us, please call us immediately."



A 63-year-old man has been interviewed under caution in connection with this incident, and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCIU on 101, quoting 44170212966, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.