Two Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

Two men have been arrested in Bournemouth on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a serious assault along Old Christchurch Road.

Latest Dorset Police Statement

Officers were called at 6.32am yesterday, Friday 18 August 2017, to reports of a serious assault on a man in Old Christchurch Road in the town centre.

The victim – a local man aged 18 – was reportedly approached from behind by an unknown man and slashed to the neck with a sharp bladed item.

He sustained a serious cut to his neck and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

A search of the area was carried out involving armed officers and officers from the dog section.

Two local men aged 56 and 59 have been arrested at an address in Bournemouth on suspicion of attempted murder. They are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Matt Cooke, of Bournemouth CID, said: “I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to officers to please contact Dorset Police.”

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the coming days and can be approached with any community concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18:78. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.