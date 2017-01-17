Two Men Wanted After Portsmouth Pub Attack

Man Held After Family Threatened During Poole Burglary
Three men forced their way into a home on Ashley Road on Friday and stole valuable Asian jewellery and cash.
CCTV pictures of two men police want to speak to have been released - after a man was attacked in a pub in Portsmouth.
Detectives think the 32-year-old had tried to stop a row in Thatchers in London Road, two days before Christmas.
He was left with injuries to his face, that required hospital treatment.
It happened at 9.15pm on Friday 23 December.
Detective Constable Duncan Green from Fratton CID said:
"We would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with this incident.
"It occurred in a busy pub just before Christmas and there were lots of people around.
"If you have any information, please call me on 101 quoting 44160483411."
Three men forced their way into a home on Ashley Road on Friday and stole valuable Asian jewellery and cash.
Police will scour the Luccombe Road coastal path in Shanklin, after 45-year-old Robert Gibson from London vanished last June.
Royal Navy Service Medals Taken During Burglary In Hilsea.
Thieves stole a safe full of jewellery from a house on Monday - another was taken in Horndean the same day.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
10am - 11am
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.