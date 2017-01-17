Two Men Wanted After Portsmouth Pub Attack

17th January 2017, 07:07

CCTV pictures of two men police want to speak to have been released - after a man was attacked in a pub in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Thatchers pub attack CCTV

Detectives think the 32-year-old had tried to stop a row in Thatchers in London Road, two days before Christmas.

He was left with injuries to his face, that required hospital treatment.

It happened at 9.15pm on Friday 23 December.

Detective Constable Duncan Green from Fratton CID said:

"We would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with this incident.

"It occurred in a busy pub just before Christmas and there were lots of people around.

"If you have any information, please call me on 101 quoting 44160483411."

