Update On Cyclist Injured In Southampton

A 32 year old cyclist seriously injured following a collision with a car in Southampton has now died

Officers want to trace anyone who saw what happened along Brownhill Way in the early hours of Friday morning

A 26-year-old man from the New Forest arrested in connection with the case has been released without charge but remains under investigation.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

PC Lucy Hawkins said:

“We know that this happened in the early hours of this morning, but if you were out and about in the area you may have seen something that could help our investigation.

“Did you see what happened or did you see either a male cyclist or a black Ford Focus travelling around that area of Southampton?”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170494844, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.