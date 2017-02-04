Vandals On Isle of Wight Damage Shops

4th February 2017, 11:27

Police on the Isle of Wight are looking for the vandals who damaged three shops overnight in Holyrood Street in Newport.



Police were called when a member of the public heard glass smashing and an alarm sounding. On attendance damage had been caused to three shops, no attempt was made to gain entry.

The Smokehouse Burger Company, ‘One Holyrood’ B&B and an antique shop called ‘Minstrels OnThe Hill’ were the three premises damaged.

PC Tom Wyld said: “This appears to be an act of vandalism rather than an attempt to remove property from inside.

“The area would have been busy around this time with people leaving nearby pubs and clubs. If you saw what happened or can help us identify who is responsible please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Wyld at Newport police station on 101 quoting 44170044436. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

