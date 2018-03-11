Woman Attacked In Christchurch

Specially trained officers in Dorset are helping a woman in Christchurch while they search for a man in connection with a sex assault case

It's after a woman was approached by a man as she walked along Stour Road in the early hours of yesterday morning

She managed to push and kick him away before running off.

Officers arrived at the scene but no offender was located.

He is described as white, approximately 30 years old, five feet seven inches tall, of medium build, with brown hair in a short crew cut hairstyle and some facial hair. He spoke with an accent, described as possibly Polish or Romanian and wore dark clothing.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Constable Honor McAdam, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the Stour Road area, including house-to-house visits and CCTV searches.

“I would urge anyone who was in Stour Road at the relevant time and saw a man acting suspiciously to please contact Dorset Police.

“Enquiries are also underway to locate a male taxi driver who was dropping off a fare in Stour Road just before the incident. I would ask this witness to please come forward as I believe he may have important information that could assist my investigation.

“Finally, I would ask any motorists who were in the Barrack Road or Stour Road area at around 1.45am this morning and have dashcams fitted in their vehicles to please make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180036293. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.