Woman Dies Following Collision With Taxi In Portsmouth

A 20-year-old woman has died following a collision with a taxi in Lake Road in Portsmouth.

Inspector Darren Ord, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us.”

A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170178909, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.