Woman Dies Following Collision With Taxi In Portsmouth

13th May 2017, 12:24

Hampshire Police

Comments

A 20-year-old woman has died following a collision with a taxi in Lake Road in Portsmouth.

 

Inspector Darren Ord, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us.”

A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170178909, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Dan Mills

1pm - 5pm

Email the show

Text 'SOUTH' to 82122

Dan Mills

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter