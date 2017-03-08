180 jobs going at Barclays office in Cardiff

180 people are going to lose their jobs as Barclays has announced it's closing its mortgage centre in Cardiff next year.

The bank said 144 jobs will move from the site in Llanishen to Leeds and Liverpool, with a "net headcount reduction" of 60 roles.

Barclays said all affected employees will be offered alternative roles within the group as part of the redundancy consultation procedure.

Unite said it was "completely opposed" to the closure of the office in Cardiff by the end of the year.

Regional officer Steve Pantak said: "Unite will continue to press for Barclays to work to mitigate these job losses, but the fact is that this highly skilled and dedicated workforce will be made redundant and we call on Barclays to think again and reverse this decision.

"This announcement comes on the back of reorganisation and redundancies from other departments within Barclays in Cardiff in the last 18 months, and the relentless closure of bank branches not just at Barclays but also other banks.

"Unite continues to have serious concerns about the future levels of employment within the financial services sector in Wales.''

A Barclays spokesman said: "We remain committed to all areas of the UK and will be working with our staff to find redeployment opportunities where possible.

"We are being open and transparent by sharing this proposal with our colleagues at the earliest possible opportunity and we will provide full support to them throughout the process.

"We are focused on finding alternative employment options for all affected staff elsewhere within the group, which is something we know is desirable for many."

"We appreciate that for some staff they may wish to take a redundancy option and this will be available."

Only last month, Barclays reported a trebling of full-year profits to £3.2 billion.