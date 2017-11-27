A465 roadworks behind schedule and over budget

The Welsh Government has admitted the works to dual the A465 are behind schedule, and significantly over budget.

There are plans to dual the full stretch of the Heads of the Valleys between Abergavenny and Hirwaun.

Construction works are currently taking place on the stretch between Gilwern and Brynmawr.

But a review by the Welsh Government has found progress is behind schedule, and the completion date for the project has been pushed back to the autumn of 2019.

The works are also projected to be 23 per cent over the agreed budget.

The contractors Costain Ltd say it’s because of the challenges of working alongside live traffic on the steep sided Clydach Gorge.

It means there will be more weekend closures of the Brynmawr to Gilwern section in 2018.

Welsh Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "I am very disappointed by this but my officials are actively managing this overspend to identify ways of mitigating the project position.

"I understand that this news will be concerning for those living and working in the area and I am very grateful for their continued patience and understanding while we deliver the scheme.

"It will look spectacular when finished and I am confident that it will bring real improvements to the area in terms of traffic flow, safety and accessibility."

The Welsh Government is in a dispute with the developers Costain over whether they should be paid the full cost of the project, or what they are contractually entitled to.