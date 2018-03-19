AM expelled from Plaid Cymru for misconduct

19 March 2018, 16:22

Neil McEvoy

South Wales Central AM, Neil McEvoy, has been excluded from Plaid Cymru for 18 months.

The party's disciplinary panel heard four complaints against him which they say were either damaging to Plaid Cymru's reputation, or breached confidentiality.

Neil McEvoy was found guilty of misconduct over his conduct in party meetings, "intimidating" correspondence, and causing distress among party members.

The AM has criticised the decision saying the inquiry was "flawed from the very beginning".

"The so-called inquiry has been completely flawed from the very beginning.

“There has been no due process or natural justice, just a sustained effort by lobbyists to undermine me.

“Having to wait over a year since the complaints were first made is unacceptable.

"I will obviously be appealing this disgraceful decision.”

A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru says: "The exclusion reflects the gravity of the cases put before the Panel. 

"Neil McEvoy will have the right to appeal the decision."

Latest News

See more Latest News

US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells

Two patients regain vision damaged by AMD after stem cell treatment trial

Viagra could help cut the risk of bowel and colon cancer

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News