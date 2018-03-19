AM expelled from Plaid Cymru for misconduct

South Wales Central AM, Neil McEvoy, has been excluded from Plaid Cymru for 18 months.

The party's disciplinary panel heard four complaints against him which they say were either damaging to Plaid Cymru's reputation, or breached confidentiality.

Neil McEvoy was found guilty of misconduct over his conduct in party meetings, "intimidating" correspondence, and causing distress among party members.

The AM has criticised the decision saying the inquiry was "flawed from the very beginning".

"The so-called inquiry has been completely flawed from the very beginning.

“There has been no due process or natural justice, just a sustained effort by lobbyists to undermine me.

“Having to wait over a year since the complaints were first made is unacceptable.

"I will obviously be appealing this disgraceful decision.”

A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru says: "The exclusion reflects the gravity of the cases put before the Panel.

"Neil McEvoy will have the right to appeal the decision."