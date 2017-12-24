Armed police arrest suspect after Swansea attack

24 December 2017, 10:19

A man's been left in a critical condition after being attacked in Swansea.

Armed police were called last night after the victim was assaulted at an address on Swansea High Street.

The victim was badly injured and was taken to Morriston Hospital where he's in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently being held at Swansea Central police station.

South Wales Police are investigating and want any witnesses to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

