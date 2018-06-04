Asylum seeker raped woman in Cardiff on a birthday night out

A man who raped a teenager in Cardiff, and fled to Ireland, has been jailed after being brought back to the UK to face trial.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mohammed Amin, 39, found the 18-year-old in the city centre after she had been out celebrating.

He befriended her, knowing she had lost her mobile phone, and took her in a taxi to his bedsit where he raped her.

Amin tried to evade prosecution by leaving the country but was located in Dublin.

The CPS worked with the police and obtained a European Arrest Warrant which resulted in the defendant being returned to the UK to face the charge of rape.

Wendy Brady of the CPS said: "Amin exploited the vulnerable situation this young woman was in, but the victim reported the crime quickly enabling strong forensic evidence to be recorded.

"The CPS was able to link those test results with other evidential material presenting a clear picture of what the defendant did.

"We hope that the conclusion of the case will bring some comfort to the victim."