Beer named after "stag do" priests in Cardiff

Man dies in M4 crash after police chase
A man has died in a car crash following a police pursuit on the M4 near Cardiff.
Seven priests, who were thrown out of a pub after being mistaken for a stag party, are going to have a beer named after them.
The priests popped into the City Arms, next to the Principality Stadium, to toast Father Peter McClaren being ordained at the Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral.
But they were told by a bar-tender that stag dos were banned "in case they cause trouble".
The brewery that owns the pub has now offered to rename their "Rev James" ale as the "Thirsty Priests" as an apology.
The seminarians were later invited back in after bar managers realised their blunder.
Tim Lewis, PR Manager for Brains Brewery, said: "We wanted to do something as a 'thank you' to the priests for taking the misunderstanding in such good spirits.
"We thought what could be better than renaming The Rev James, their favourite ale, in their honour and we think the 'Thirsty Priests' is perfect.
"We're looking forward to welcoming the priests back for a pint or two of Thirsty Priests in the near future."
A man has died in a car crash following a police pursuit on the M4 near Cardiff.
It's claimed the current cost to the NHS in Wales for free painkillers tops more than £16 million a year.
Another case of measles has been diagnosed in South Wales.
A former soldier who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, while claiming disability benefits, has been jailed.
9am - 12pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments