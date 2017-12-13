Body found in search for missing Newport pensioner

A body has been found in Newport by police searching for a missing pensioner.

The body has been discovered in the Barrack Hill area of Newport and has been identified as Joan Doherty.

The 72-year-old suffered with dementia and was reported missing on Sunday 10th December 2017.

Officers were concerned for her welfare with the poor weather and freezing temperatures.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious and the Coroner has been informed.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Joan at this difficult time."