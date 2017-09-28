Boy died after doctors failed to diagnose rare disease

A coroner says a 12-year-old boy from South Wales could have been saved if doctors had spotted he had Addison's disease.

A 12-year-old boy died from undiagnosed Addison's disease after opportunities were missed to "administer lifesaving treatment", a coroner has ruled.

Ryan Morse died in his home in Brynithel in December 2012 after being plagued by a four-month illness.

Gwent Coroner's Cour heard his mother Carol Ann Morse woke at around 4am to find her son was not breathing.

She had taken him to Abernant Surgery on a number of occasions but medics thought he was suffering from a virus and just prescribed paracetamol.

Coroner David Bowen said Ryan had been a "fit and well young boy" before becoming ill.

"The subsequent post-mortem found he died from Addison's disease. This is a rare disease and one that GPs will not normally encounter.

"Tragically if the condition was diagnosed its fatal outcome could have been prevented.

"Unfortunately neither doctor nor parent thought it necessary to refer Ryan to hospital where the true nature of illness may have been diagnosed."

Mr Bowen said Ryan's death was "due to natural causes where the opportunity to administer lifesaving treatment was missed".

The inquest heard Mrs Morse first became worried about her son's health during the summer holidays when he complained of a bad head, sore throat and aching legs - as well as projectile vomiting on a number of occasions.

After the hearing, Ryan's sister Christina Morse, 27, said: "First of all I would like to thank everyone involved with Ryan and Ryan's case.

"Today, after five long years, the coroner has come to the conclusion that Ryan's death was due to natural causes and that Ryan's death was preventable."