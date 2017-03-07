Bridgend dad jailed for stalking ex-girlfriend

A dad from Bridgend has been jailed for stalking his ex-girlfriend just weeks after being given a restraining order.

Swansea Crown Court heard Stephen Munro caused his former partner "psychological harm" by persistently following her around.

The 45-year-old owns a taxi business in Bridgend and was jailed for eight days over Christmas 2015.

He was later given a restraining order and told not to contact his ex after pleading guilty to harassing her.

But he continued his stalking, approaching her outside her home and also at a park while she walked her dog between January and May last year.

Father-of-three Munro denied he was still stalking her but was found guilty after a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

James Hartson, defending Munro, said he had built up a "successful business" in Bridgend, which includes a contract hiring minibuses for schools.

Mr Hartson said: "His is one of three major transport companies in that area and he has a number of contracts with the local authority and educational authorities.

"He's potentially placed the employment of some, if not all, of his 20 drivers in peril."

Judge Daniel Hale said the women had suffered at the hands of her ex's stalking.

He told Munro: "You're a man in your 40s. Not some lovelorn teenager.

"She clearly wanted to lead an independent life. But you were besotted with her.

"There was no violence but it must have been unpleasant. She's damaged by what's happened to her.

"People in relationships which come to an end in the world every day can't be harassed like you have this girl."

Munro, from Aberkenfig, Bridgend, was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison and was ordered to pay £150 victim surcharge.