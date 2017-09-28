Blow for workers as Bridgend Ford loses major contract

Jaguar Land Rover's confirmed it is ending a contract with Ford in Bridgend earlier than planned.

The deal to supply engines from the plant in South Wales will now end in September 2020 rather than at the end of that year.

Ford said in a statement: "We have informed our unions that Jaguar Land Rover intends to end our petrol engine supply arrangement slightly earlier than expected in late 2020.

"Given our long-established and successful relationship in the delivery of world-class engines, this is disappointing news for the Ford Bridgend Engine Plant.

"However, as the auto industry is undergoing rapid change, we continue to look at other high-technology opportunities for Bridgend in the future."

Around 145,000 engines are built in Bridgend for JLR out of an annual total of around 650,000.

GMB regional organiser Jeff Beck said: "Unless alternate contracts are found, this will have a devastating and far reaching impact on the communities in and around Bridgend as well as across south Wales as a whole.

"GMB has requested an urgent meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates, at the earliest opportunity to discuss how best to safeguard jobs in the motor industry."

Unite's Wales Secretary Andy Richards said: "Unite is not surprised by today's announcement by Ford. We have long predicted that the JLR work at Bridgend may finish earlier than expected and today's announcement confirms that.

"The grim future for Ford Bridgend has again today been brought into clear focus.

"What is of crucial importance now is that all interested parties work night and day to secure alternative future work for Ford Bridgend."