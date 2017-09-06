Driver admits Bridgend crash that killed grandmother

6 September 2017, 10:19

Bridgend crash

A bus driver has admitted causing the death of a grandmother on a shopping trip in Bridgend.

Jay Stolzenburg, 24, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 76-year-old Glenys Thomas by driving without due care and attention.

Mrs Thomas died after the collision near the Sainsbury's supermarket next to the McArthur Glen retail centre on May 16, 2016.

Stolzenburg, of Caerau, Maesteg, was remanded on bail and will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court later this month.

