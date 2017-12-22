999 call handler "dismissive" before fatal crash in Cardiff

The police watchdog says a call handler was "dismissive" and "unprofessional" to a woman minutes before she was killed in a car chase in Cardiff.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died after she crashed while being pursued by two vehicles as she drove through Cardiff city centre on August 22 last year.

Her ex-boyfriend, Michael Wheeler, and his former partner, Melissa Pesticcio, were later jailed for causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Miss Taylor's passenger, Joshua Deguara, suffered life-changing injuries in the crash and spent 101 days in hospital.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) released a report into South Wales Police's contact with Miss Taylor before her death.

It found a call handler had a case to answer for misconduct in connection with a 999 call made by Mr Deguara shortly before the fatal collision.

Mr Deguara and Miss Taylor spoke to the call handler for 24 minutes just after midnight on August 22, about 10 minutes prior to the crash.

Mel Evans, operations manager at the IPCC, said: "In the first 999 call on 22 August there were concerns about the manner in which the call handler dealt with the call, which was described as dismissive and unprofessional.

"We did, however, conclude that the call grading given, that officers would contact Miss Taylor within 24 hours, was reasonable in the circumstances known at that time."

The IPCC said the call handler had a case to answer for misconduct for failing to link appropriate people to the incident log, failing to input sufficient detail and for displaying "apparent dismissiveness when speaking to Miss Taylor".

South Wales Police agreed that the call handler had a case to answer for misconduct, but he resigned before being issued with a misconduct notice.

Two other officers are to be given feedback and advised by their line managers as their involvement in incidents reported before August 22 was considered to be below the standards expected.

Wheeler had been in a relationship with Pesticcio when he started dating Miss Taylor in June 2015.

He insisted that Miss Taylor take out a £6,000 loan to buy him a motorcycle and, after receiving it, ignored and blocked her.

On the night of August 21, Miss Taylor, accompanied by Mr Deguara, went to the home of Wheeler's parents for the bike.

Pesticcio used her car to chase Miss Taylor away and called Wheeler at 12.03am, with the pair driving in a convoy to look for Miss Taylor.

Mr Deguara dialled 999 and spoke to a call handler, named only as "Mr A" in the report, to report Pesticcio chasing them in her car.

He explained the situation with the motorbike and the loan, with Miss Taylor taking over the call after pulling over.

Miss Taylor described how Wheeler, his relatives and Pesticcio had been threatening her, as well as the outstanding loan.

During the call, Mr A told Miss Taylor that it was "absolutely mad" for her to take out the loan and asked if Pesticcio had just been "messing about".

When asked why Pesticcio had stopped pursuing her, Miss Taylor replied: "I don't know, I feel like they've gone somewhere else to wait for me."

Later in the conversation, Mr A asked if she was "telling fibs" about threats and said he was "finding it very difficult to keep up".

The IPCC report states: "Mr A was openly and inappropriately sceptical of the allegations of threats that Miss Taylor was reporting.

"For example, he asked Miss Taylor whether she was 'telling fibs' about the threats and asked her to confirm that she was alleging that Mr Wheeler's relative had threatened her."

Mr A ended the call at 12.25am and graded it as requiring a "scheduled" or grade three response within 24 hours.

He did not link Wheeler, his relative or Pesticcio to the incident log - meaning he did not have access to information relating to them.

This would have shown that Wheeler was a serial perpetrator of domestic violence, with a "violent" warning marker on his file.

Mr Deguara dialled 999 a second time, at 12.34am, to report that two cars were now chasing him and Miss Taylor.

He was still on the phone a minute later, when Wheeler rammed the side of Miss Taylor's car - causing it to spin out of control and crash into a block of flats.

Wheeler admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. A jury later convicted Pesticcio of the same charges.

Judge Tom Crowther QC jailed Wheeler for seven years and six months, and Pesticcio for six years and six months.