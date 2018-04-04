Just 14 cameras catch thousands of drivers in Cardiff bus lanes

More than a quarter of a million fines have been handed out to drivers caught in bus lanes in Cardiff over the last three years.

Research by the RAC shows just 14 enforcement cameras in Cardiff were responsible for 267,713 tickets between 2015 and 2017 - an average of 244 tickets a day.

2015 - 102,793

2016 - 83,316

2017 - 81,604

Across the UK, more than one million fines are handed out to drivers caught in city bus lanes every year.

The penalty in Cardiff is £70.00, which is reduced to £35.00 if paid within 21 days.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams called for improved signage and the introduction of "smart bus lanes" which can be used by all vehicles when traffic is light.

He said: "Bus lanes have a vital role to play in ensuring the reliability of public transport as they help to keep our urban areas moving.

"But the sheer quantity of fines - more than a million every year - suggests something is awry and we don't believe the vast majority are knowingly breaking the rules.

"While there is clearly no defence for deliberately driving in a bus lane, we believe more can be done to make it obvious to drivers when they can and can't drive in one."

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: "Around 90,000 commuters come into Cardiff every day for work and effective enforcement of moving traffic offences helps to stop our road network getting snarled up.

"We are open about where our cameras are sited because we want to change behaviour.

"In fact fines for driving in bus lanes have fallen by 21% since they were introduced in 2015.

"It's also important to note that any revenue raised from issuing PCNs is ring-fenced for provision and improvements to parking services and public transportation."