Car smashed in to hospital in Ebbw Vale

Police say extensive damage has been caused after a cam rammed in to the front of Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan.

The Mitsubishi Pajero drove into the main hospital entrance on Lime Avenue in Ebbw Vale in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The driver abandoned the vehicle, which was left jammed in to the door pillars.

Police have been guarding the entrance of the hospital and believe the vehicle was used to try gain entry to the hospital.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board say the hospital is still open as normal.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Due to an incident early this morning, the front entrance to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan is currently out of action. Alternative entrances into the hospital have been signposted. Please be assured that all services are running as normal. Thank you for your patience during this time.</p>— Aneurin Bevan UHB (@AneurinBevanUHB) <a href="https://twitter.com/AneurinBevanUHB/status/951386215554650112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers are on scene and are actively investigating the incident.

"It would appear at this stage that no property was stolen as a result of the forced entry."