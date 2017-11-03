Cardiff City star given community service after nightclub brawl

Cardiff City star Lee Tomlin has been ordered to do 80 hours of community service after a brawl outside a nightclub.

Tomlin struck out twice at the victim, who was left with a badly broken jaw after the attack in Leicester.

The 28-year-old admitted affray after prosecutors dropped a charge of wounding following a review of CCTV footage that showed the victim squaring up to the players.

Fellow footballer Billy Kee, from Accrington Stanley, has been fined £350 for throwing a punch during the same fight.

Leicester Crown Court was told Kee, 26, who pleaded guilty to common assault, attempted to pull his friend Tomlin away from the confrontation in the city centre on January 22.

Both players had been accused of causing grievous bodily harm but were cleared of the charge on the orders of the judge.

Prosecutor Ian Way accepted that the complainant - who spent three days in hospital and had a metal plate inserted to stabilise a displaced jaw fracture - had "contributed" to what happened.

CCTV clips presented to the court showed Kee trying to pull Tomlin away from the scene before throwing a single punch towards the victim's head.

Mr Way told the court: "At about 3.30am the complainant and his friend went outside the club to the smoking area, which is near a waist-high set of railings.

"At that point they went over the fence and met face to face with the defendants and their group.

"There was an argument and the next thing (the victim) remembers is a heavy blow."

Handing Tomlin a 12-month community order and a bill for £500 in prosecution costs, Judge Ebraham Mooncey told the footballers: "The position is that on the night that we are considering both of you had been out for the evening.

"You accept that you were drinking. You (Tomlin) are fearful your drinks may have been interfered with."

The judge said of the events filmed near and outside the club: "There is conversation taking place and it's apparent very quickly that it's not pleasant conversation.

"Both of you don't appear to be completely sober."

Tomlin's lawyer, Chris Daw QC, said the player had received verbal abuse inside the nightclub.

"He deeply regrets having become involved at all," the barrister told the court.

"He has learned a very stark lesson."