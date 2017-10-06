Cardiff foodbank given 50 year old soup

A tin of Heinz kidney soup, dating back at least 46 years has been donated to a foodbank in Cardiff.

The soup still has its original price sticker of 10d, meaning it was sold before decimalisation in 1971.

The foodbank was also given a 35-year-old tin of sweetcorn, which would also seem like a bargain to today's shoppers, costing just 8p.

Helen Bull, the partnership and fundraising officer from Cardiff Foodbank where the tins were handed in, said people wanted to be generous by donating items but may not have realised they were out of date.

"Probably what's happened is that it is harvest time and lots of people clean out their cupboards and donate items that the have never used and don't really look at them," she said.

"Unfortunately what sometimes happens is that when an older person dies the family will clean out the cupboards and they want to donate and don't necessarily realise that it was out of date."

Cardiff Foodbank, which handed out 14,189 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis in 2016, tweeted about the find: "It's a record!! Never had a donation to @CardiffFoodbank with 10d on before! @HeinzUK"

It's a record!! Never had a donation with 10d on before! Please could we remind everyone that food donated needs to be in date! Thank you :) pic.twitter.com/EVf5qMulA6 — Cardiff Foodbank (@CardiffFoodbank) October 5, 2017

Heinz responded by saying: "Wow! That soup was discontinued over 35 years ago. Should be in a museum rather than a food bank! :)"

Ms Bull, who said it costs between £80,000-£100,000 to run the foodbank each year, added the charity had to waste a lot of food which was out of date.