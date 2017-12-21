Cardiff man left dog covered in bite wounds

A man from Cardiff has been sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog who was found covered in bite wounds.

The four-year-old Patterdale terrier had wounds and swelling on her face when she was found by a dog warden in Hereford earlier this year.

Henry Price, from the Rover Way caravan site in Cardiff, has now admitted failing to provide proper veterinary care.

The dog has since been renamed Titch by the RSPCA.

Inspector Suzi Smith said: "Sadly Titch had suffered from neglect that could have been avoided by seeking appropriate veterinary care much earlier.

"We were contacted by the vet who had treated her because they had concerns about the terrible state she was in when taken to their clinic by the dog warden.

"Thankfully Titch has made a brilliant recovery since she was rescued."

Vets discovered Titch was pregnant and she has since given birth to four puppies.

Price has been ordered to carry out 77 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 costs, plus an £85 victim surcharge.