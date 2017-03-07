Cardiff study reveals biggest hurdles to running

A study by Cardiff University has revealed safety and a lack of time are the biggest hurdles to people taking up running as exercise.

The findings come from a study of first-time runners who took part in the World Half Marathon Championships in the Welsh capital in March 2016.

Participants were questioned before and after the event and eight out of 10 said work-life commitments were the problem.

Safety fears while running alone was another top answer, cited by one third of women, while one in 10 said they were put off by busy roads.

Researcher Dr Liba Sheeran said: "We know physical activity is good for our health but the challenge is understanding how we can instil a lasting change in the nation's physical activity.

"Although mass races provide motivation and opportunity, it is not clear whether that alone is enough to ensure a long-term change in someone's behaviour and take up regular exercise.''

The study found in general female first-time runners were more worried about running in front of a crowd, while male runners cited not achieving their target.

However, most participants gave positive reasons for running, including a sense of wellbeing, getting outdoors and better overall health.

The researchers want their findings to be used to help encourage people to take up running as an exercise.

Dr Sheeran said: "We now hope to see changes from mass race organisers, sponsors and running clubs, in partnership with physiotherapists, to take greater responsibility over the health and well being of the novice race entrants."