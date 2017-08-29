Terror suspect from Cardiff denies sharing extremist videos

29th August 2017, 12:09

A terror suspect from Cardiff has appeared in court accused of sharing videos of an extremist preacher.

Westminster Magistrates Court

Sadia Malik has denied sharing links to the YouTube videos via the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.

She was arrested in July as part of a joint investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit.

Prosecutors say the links led to five videos of speeches which encouraged terrorism.

The 36-year-old from Grangetown has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to disseminating terrorist publications.

She spoke only to confirm her name and address, and was granted conditional bail until she appears at the Old Bailey in September.

Her husband, Sajid Idris, 34, who is also from Cardiff, has already been charged with four counts of disseminating terrorist publications as part of the same investigation.

