Cross-Party Reaction to Jack Sargeant Win

7 February 2018, 10:02

jack sargent by election

Political figures from various parties have sent their congratulations overnight to Jack Sargeant after his victory in the Alyn and Deeside By-Election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patrice Evra arrives at West Ham's training ground ahead of move

Platinum seeks long-term stay with $1bn Hoseasons takeover

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables admits possessing indecent images of children

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News