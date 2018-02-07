Cross-Party Reaction to Jack Sargeant Win

Political figures from various parties have sent their congratulations overnight to Jack Sargeant after his victory in the Alyn and Deeside By-Election

Congratulations @Jack4AandD - great result, your dad would be so proud. I am too — Nick Ramsay (@NickRamsayAM) February 7, 2018

Well done Jack. Now the hard work starts, mind! — Bethan Maeve AM/AC (@bethanjenkins) February 7, 2018

Well done to @Jack4AandD & the team! Couldn't agree more with Jack's calls for a kinder politics too. Wales would be all the better for it. https://t.co/V8B9SNKUb6 — Phil Bale (@PhilBale) February 7, 2018

Excellent result for Labour, so chuffed for @Jack4AandD and Alun and Deeside. The Sergeant name continues in the Welsh Assembly, Carl would be proud! — Sion Jones (@CyngBethel) February 7, 2018

A big congratulations to @Jack4AandD and the Labour team on their victory and running an excellent campaign. Llongyfarchiadau mawr. @WelshLabour @UKLabour — Albert Owen MP (@AlbertOwenMP) February 7, 2018

A huge well done to @AthertonNWales for the manner in which she fought a difficult campaign in Alyn and Deeside - @WelshConserv are very proud of you and the team. Same goes to all candidates and a big congratulations to the new AM @Jack4AandD. — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) February 7, 2018

@Jack4AandD Congratulations well deserved result and looking forward to sharing a twirl with you as we work together for our communities #newpolitics — Ann Jones AM (@ann_jonesam) February 7, 2018

Congratulations to @Jack4AandD and his team for an excellent campaign. @Jack4AandD will be an excellent representative for the people of #AlynandDeeside at the Welsh Assembly — Chris Ruane MP (@ChrisRuane2017) February 7, 2018

Massive Congratulations to @Jack4AandD Your father would be very, very proud of you. https://t.co/76MBgHdsDi — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 7, 2018

many congratulations to @Jack4AandD on becoming AM for #AlynandDeeside and to his fantastic campaign team. Looking forward to working with him to deliver our shared Labour values. — David Rees (@DavidReesAM) February 7, 2018

Congratulations @Jack4AandD. Good wishes for the future. I’m sure you’ll do your family proud and always serve the people of #AlynandDeeside well. — Chris Elmore MP (@CPJElmore) February 7, 2018

Very much looking forward to welcoming @Jack4AandD to the Assembly! — Rebecca Evans AM (@RebeccaEvansAM) February 7, 2018