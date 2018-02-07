Cross-Party Reaction to Jack Sargeant Win
7 February 2018, 10:02
Political figures from various parties have sent their congratulations overnight to Jack Sargeant after his victory in the Alyn and Deeside By-Election
With the new AM for Alyn and Deeside @Jack4AandD #theybackedjack #AlynandDeeside pic.twitter.com/Ug8HgPrZxm— Leighton Andrews #FBPE (@LeightonAndrews) February 7, 2018
Totes emosh @Jack4AandD pic.twitter.com/kz9B7e2Ndf— Shelly Streeter (@ShellyStreeter) February 7, 2018
Congratulations @Jack4AandD - great result, your dad would be so proud. I am too— Nick Ramsay (@NickRamsayAM) February 7, 2018
Well done Jack. Now the hard work starts, mind!— Bethan Maeve AM/AC (@bethanjenkins) February 7, 2018
Huge congratulations to @Jack4AandD - look forward to seeing him in #Senedd #CardiffBay @WelshLabour— Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) February 7, 2018
Well done to @Jack4AandD & the team! Couldn't agree more with Jack's calls for a kinder politics too. Wales would be all the better for it. https://t.co/V8B9SNKUb6— Phil Bale (@PhilBale) February 7, 2018
Excellent result for Labour, so chuffed for @Jack4AandD and Alun and Deeside. The Sergeant name continues in the Welsh Assembly, Carl would be proud!— Sion Jones (@CyngBethel) February 7, 2018
A big congratulations to @Jack4AandD and the Labour team on their victory and running an excellent campaign. Llongyfarchiadau mawr. @WelshLabour @UKLabour— Albert Owen MP (@AlbertOwenMP) February 7, 2018
A huge well done to @AthertonNWales for the manner in which she fought a difficult campaign in Alyn and Deeside - @WelshConserv are very proud of you and the team. Same goes to all candidates and a big congratulations to the new AM @Jack4AandD.— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) February 7, 2018
@Jack4AandD Congratulations well deserved result and looking forward to sharing a twirl with you as we work together for our communities #newpolitics— Ann Jones AM (@ann_jonesam) February 7, 2018
Congratulations to @Jack4AandD and his team for an excellent campaign. @Jack4AandD will be an excellent representative for the people of #AlynandDeeside at the Welsh Assembly— Chris Ruane MP (@ChrisRuane2017) February 7, 2018
Massive Congratulations to @Jack4AandD Your father would be very, very proud of you. https://t.co/76MBgHdsDi— Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 7, 2018
many congratulations to @Jack4AandD on becoming AM for #AlynandDeeside and to his fantastic campaign team. Looking forward to working with him to deliver our shared Labour values.— David Rees (@DavidReesAM) February 7, 2018
Congratulations @Jack4AandD. Good wishes for the future. I’m sure you’ll do your family proud and always serve the people of #AlynandDeeside well.— Chris Elmore MP (@CPJElmore) February 7, 2018
Very much looking forward to welcoming @Jack4AandD to the Assembly!— Rebecca Evans AM (@RebeccaEvansAM) February 7, 2018
Congratulations on your election Jack all the best for you and your family https://t.co/ViwKRS4I4l— Peter Hain (@PeterHain) February 7, 2018