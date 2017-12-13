Crowdfunder campaign to clear baby murder dad

A fundraising appeal has been launched by supporters who claim a man was wrongly convicted of murdering his adopted baby daughter in Cardiff.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years after being found guilty of inflicting a catalogue of injuries on 18-month-old Elsie, who had been formally adopted by him and his husband, Craig, just two weeks before her death.

His trial at Cardiff Crown Court, which ended last month, heard Elsie suffered bruises, a broken leg and a fall down a full flight of stairs during the eight months Scully-Hicks had care of her.

She died four days after being violently shaken and sustaining a fractured skull, subdural bleeding and retinal haemorrhages, at the couple's home in Llandaff, Cardiff, on May 25, 2016.

A crowdfunding page set up on Just Giving on November 7 in a bid to raise funds for Scully-Hicks' appeal and legal costs has so far raised £40 from two donations.

The page links to a website called the Scully-Hicks Innocence Project, which says it wants to raise "awareness of the shortfalls and out of date theories used in the justice system".

An article published on the site named In Matthew's Words, claiming to be Scully-Hicks' version of the events surrounding Elsie's death, calls for help to "prove my innocence".

The article addresses a number of aspects of the prosecution case against Scully-Hicks including text messages in which he branded Elsie "a psycho", "the exorcist" and "Satan dressed up in a Babygro".

It claims the "prosecution had cut sections of my messages out to paint a worse picture".

The article also points to an incident which took place more than two months before the toddler's final hospitalisation as being a possible cause of her death, when Elsie was taken to hospital after Scully-Hicks called 999 claiming she had fallen down the stairs.

Medical experts told the trial this incident - which a family court judge had previously attributed to another episode of shaking rather than a fall - could not account for the catastrophic injuries Elsie suffered before her death.

The article also discusses evidence given by defence witness Professor Michael Holick, an American endocrinologist who specialises in vitamin D, who said he believed Elsie was deficient in vitamin D and showed signs of having rickets - a diagnosis which was disputed by other medical experts.