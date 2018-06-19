"Devastating blow" as Barclays cuts jobs in Cardiff

Unions have described planned job losses at Barclays office in Cardiff as "devastating".

The bank has announced plans for 200 job losses at their Cardarn House office in Pentwyn.

Many of the jobs will transfer to the bank's site in Northampton while 30 roles will move offshore to India.

It comes after hundreds of job losses following the closure of Tesco's call centre in Llanishen, and weeks after Virgin Media confirmed plans to close its call centre in Swansea.

Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin MP said: "This is particularly galling because the work they do for Barclays Bank is not changing, it’s just being moved to England and India.

"It’s not a case of the jobs no longer being needed or automated, but because the Financial Sector is once again abandoning its hardworking, skilled and loyal Welsh workforce.”

Andrea Jones, Unite Wales Regional Officer, said: "This is devastating news for our members who work at the Pentwyn site.

"Many highly experienced and skilled staff face losing their jobs with little prospect of redeployment within the bank.

"Unite is clear that Barclays Bank is failing in its responsibilities to its staff and customers.

"Unite will be campaigning strongly for Barclays to reverse these devastating cuts and we will be urgently seeking the support of the Welsh Government and Welsh Ministers to use their influence to oppose these job losses."

Mike Britton, Managing Director, Barclays Partner Finance, said: "Barclays is working hard to meet customer needs and ensure the customer is at the heart of everything we do.

"Part of this work is to enable our colleagues to work together more effectively by bringing together teams currently separated by different locations, allowing them to work together, side-by-side and build synergies between our Operations and Technology teams.

"We are focused on finding alternative employment options for all affected staff elsewhere within the Barclays Group.

"We are being open and transparent by sharing this proposal with our colleagues at the earliest possible opportunity and are committed to supporting them throughout the process."