Dragons drop "Newport Gwent" from their new kit

Kittens die after being dumped in carrier bag
Seven newborn kittens have been found in a carrier bag in Abercynon.
The Dragons have unveiled their new home and away kit for next season, which will be the first since the region dropped references to "Newport" and "Gwent".
The new home jersey has the familiar black and red colour scheme, but the away kit is now red and amber.
The region's bosses say the chevron design is a "symbol for protection" and reflects the region's Roman history.
The kit design will also feature the new Pro14 logo, with two Southern African teams joining the Welsh regions in the tournament next season.
Pete Grzonka, Dragons Commercial Director said: "It's always an exciting time designing a new shirt and we have worked closely alongside both Gilbert and the WRU to make sure that we capture the history of the region through the home design and colours.
"We have moved away from the blue design for our away kit, as we felt that it was a good opportunity for a fresh new look through the use of red and amber."
Seven newborn kittens have been found in a carrier bag in Abercynon.
Former Wales Dragonhearts full-back Scott Bessant is in a critical condition after being found seriously injured.
The Wales Airshow will be returning to Swansea for the fourth consecutive year next summer.
Greg Schey will complete a full circumnavigation on board one of 12 yachts competing in the Clipper 2017-2018 race
1pm - 4pm
Text 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments