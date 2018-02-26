Drink-driver jailed for fatal Maesteg crash

A drink-driver, who killed a man in a crash in Maesteg, has been jailed.

Nicholas Darkes from Cymmer only had a provisional licence when he got behind the wheel while under the influence.

Darkes was two-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit when he caused the crash in Caerau in January.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he was doing between 60mph and 70mph when he crashed in to a parked car before hitting another vehicle going in the opposite direction.

Adam McGuire was a passenger in that vehicle and died from his injuries.

Adam's brothers, Ryan and Stephen, have paid tribute to him on behalf of his family, calling him a "loveable rogue".

They said: "Adam was a gentle giant, a loving son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.

"He was a carefree brother and son who loved his family especially his nieces and nephews.

"Adam had a passion for motorbikes and throughout his childhood he played rugby and just enjoyed life.

"Adam is known to the local community and in Maesteg and will be greatly missed."

26-year-old Darkes admitted causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit, and sobbed in the dock as he was sentenced to six years in prison.