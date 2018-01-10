Paralympian Ellie Simmonds honoured by Swansea University

Swansea University has awarded an honorary degree to Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds.

The swimmer trained at the Wales National Pool Swansea, based at the University, ahead of the Paralympic Championships in 2014.

She received the honour during the University's degree ceremony for the College of Human and Health Sciences.

Professor Hilary Lappin-Scott, Senior Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Swansea University said: "We are very proud that Ellie has used the University’s sports village, home to the Wales National Pool Swansea, as the base for her training.

"Ellie Simmonds has captured both the hearts and minds of the British public.

"We at the University certainly have a special admiration for Ellie, and we are immensely proud to welcome such an inspirational figure into our honorary fellowship."

Ellie started swimming at the age of five, and was selected as the youngest member of a senior British Swimming squad for the 2006 IPC World Championships at just 12 years old.

The poster girl for the Paralympics has won 13 world titles and returned from the 2016 Paralympics in Rio with a Gold medal.