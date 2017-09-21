Everything you need to know about the Swansea Bay 10k
21 September 2017, 14:08
More than 4,000 runners will be taking part in the Swansea Bay 10k this weekend.
The 2017 race will take place on Sunday 24th September. Other races will also take place including 1k, 3k and 5k races for juniors, and the 100m dash for mascots.
The main event will start outside St Helen's Rugby Ground at 1pm before travelling along the Mumbles and back.
The assembly point is on Oystermouth Road from approx 12.30pm.
A number of roads will be closed for the event from lunchtime on Sunday to around 2pm, depending on how fast runners are!
- Noon to 1.30pm - Mumbles Road closed between Guildhall Road South and Sketty Lane.
- Noon to 1.30pm - Brynmill Lane closed between Mumbles Road and Bryn Road, except for access to the Rec Ground
- Noon to 12.45pm - Sketty Lane right turn only onto Mumbles Road
- 12.45pm to 1.45pm - Sketty Lane closed southbound except for access to Singleton Hospital and Wales National Pool
- 12.45pm to 1.45pm - Mumbles Road closed in Mumbles direction only between Sketty Lane and Mayals Road. Left turn only (towards the city centre) from Ashleigh Road, Derwen Fawr Road, Mill Lane and Mayals Road.
- 12.45pm to 1.45pm - Mumbles Road closed between Mayals Road and Fairwood Road.
- 12.45 to 2pm - Mumbles Road closed in Mumbles direction only between Fairwood Road and Newton Road. Left turn only towards the city centre from Alderwood Road, Bethany Lane, Palmyra Court, Norton Avenue, Norton Road and Newton Road.