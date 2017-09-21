Everything you need to know about the Swansea Bay 10k

More than 4,000 runners will be taking part in the Swansea Bay 10k this weekend.

The 2017 race will take place on Sunday 24th September. Other races will also take place including 1k, 3k and 5k races for juniors, and the 100m dash for mascots.

The main event will start outside St Helen's Rugby Ground at 1pm before travelling along the Mumbles and back.

The assembly point is on Oystermouth Road from approx 12.30pm.

A number of roads will be closed for the event from lunchtime on Sunday to around 2pm, depending on how fast runners are!