First Minister pleads for Westminster to approve Swansea lagoon

The First Minister's pleading with Westminster not to ditch plans for the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon.

Carwyn Jones has written to the Business Secretary offering £200m investment from the Welsh Government for the project to move forward.

It's been reported Business Secretary Greg Clark will reject the plan but Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has denied a decision's already been made.

In a letter to Mr Clark, Mr Jones said a "full and final offer" from both Governments was needed soon to "put an end to the ongoing uncertainty" over the project.

He wrote: "As I have repeatedly made clear to the UK Government, I am prepared to consider a substantial equity and/or loan investment by the Welsh Government in the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon if that would enable the project to move forward."

Mr Jones called for the UK government to commit to a "contract for difference on the same terms as that offered to Hinckley Point C".

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesman said: "The Government is considering the findings of Hendry review into tidal lagoons and an announcement will be made in due course."

Keith Clarke CBE, chairman of Tidal Lagoon Power said: "The proposal for a joint deal with this structure is extremely constructive, we are eager to engage on it with all parties and it is a proposal we’d be delighted to take to our Board".