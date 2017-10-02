Funding secured for Ebbw Vale technology park

The Welsh Economy Secretary has confirmed funding's in place to develop a new automotive technology park in Ebbw Vale.

Ken Skates has approved funding for the industrial park, close to where the Circuit of Wales racing track would have been built before the project was scrapped.

The Welsh Government refused to put tax payers money in to the project, describing it as "too risky".

Ministers are instead investing £100m in an automotive technology park in Blaenau Gwent, which it's claimed could create up to 1500 new full time jobs.

Speaking on a visit to Ebbw Vale, the Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "I am pleased to announce that I have approved the necessary funding for the design and construction of a 50,000 sq ft industrial space in Rhyd Y Blew in Ebbw Vale to kick start that process.

"Since I announced the Welsh Government's plans to establish the technology park, we have had a significant number of enquiries from automotive companies looking to move to Ebbw Vale.

"I am confident that the development of this new facility will help us to start to meet demand in the market."

Chair of the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone Board, Mark Langshaw said: "It is good see that work is progressing and that the Welsh Government has committed to the construction of a 50,000 sq foot industrial building in Rhyd y Blew.

"We look forward to working with Welsh Government on this project to ensure that it delivers for the people of Blaenau Gwent and beyond."