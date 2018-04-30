Glamorgan Cricket's ground to be renamed

Glamorgan Cricket's ground is returning to its old name as SSE is dropping its sponsorship deal with the club.

The "Swalec Stadium" will now be known as "Sophia Gardens Cardiff", which harks back to the name used between 1967 and 2007.

SSE Head of Sponsorship & Reward, Colin Banks, added: “We feel that, having reviewed our long-term sponsorship strategy, the end of our contract term was a natural time for our partnership with Glamorgan to draw to a close.

"We have proudly supported and invested in community, club and international cricket in Wales as SSE SWALEC for many years and this was a tough decision for us."

Hugh Morris, Chief Executive at Glamorgan, said, "Our partnership with SSE has come to an end but I would like to thank them for being part of the Glamorgan family for the last 10 years and for helping to grow the game of cricket in Wales.

"We will instead use a name which connects Glamorgan back to its past and location within the beautiful Sophia Gardens grounds.

"Sophia Gardens Cardiff also strengthens our connection with our capital city, as well as our partner Cardiff Council who have been an incredible support to the club over the years."

The stadium will host two Internationals this year with England playing Australia in a One-Day International in June, before going up against India in an IT20 in July.

Glamorgan say they are searching for a new partner and have "already fielded interest from several parties".