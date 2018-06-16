Grade II listed church destroyed by fire

More than 70 firefighters have dealt with a large fire that's torn through a disused nightclub and an adjoining church in Newport.

Fire crews were called after the flames broke out at the former Zanzibar club and spread to Bethel Community Church in the Stow Hill area of at 6.19pm on Friday.

Images posted online showed the air heavy with dark smoke with large flames burning right through the church.

Around 40 residents were evacuated as a precaution, with others urged to keep doors and windows closed.

More than 70 firefighters using 10 fire engines and 11 supporting appliances, including a crane, were needed to bring things under control.

Flames appeared to die down at around 9.30pm according to witnesses on social media, with the structural stability of the two-storey building being assessed by officials.

Pastor of Bethel Community Church Andrew Cleverly said, “Our building may be gone, but the Church is alive.”

On Sunday 17th June, members will meet in Stow Hill Car Park at 10:30am to gather and pray.