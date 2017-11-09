"Fun loving" grandmother dies after Swansea hit-and-run

A "fun loving" grandmother as died after a hit-and-run in Swansea.

Valerie Joan Mannu, known as Val, was hit by a vehicle on Caernarvon Way in Bonymaen on Thursday morning.

The 85-year-old was taken to Morriston Hospital with serious injuries, but has now died.

Her family have released a tribute describing her as young for her years.

"We are devastated at the tragic, sudden loss of our mam, gran and great grandmother.

"Known to all in the area as Val, she was fun loving and full of life at a young 85 years.

"She will be desperately missed by her family and the community where she was well known and loved by all."

A 53-year-old male was arrested over the crash, and has since been released under investigation.

Police in Swansea say they're keen to speak to the drivers of a red car, and a white car, who were near Caernarvon Way just after the crash.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the collision, or stopped to help, to contact them on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.