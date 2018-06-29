"Warm and welcoming" great-grandmother killed in Brynmawr

A great-grandmother who was killed after a crash in Brynmawr has been called a "warm and welcoming lady".

Sheila Skuse was hit by a vehicle as she was walking near the Market Square on Sunday 24th June, and later died in hospital.

The 86-year-old had only recently moved back to her birthplace of Brynmawr after running 'Skuse's off-licence' in Blaenavon.

Sheila's family have paid tribute saying she was a "warm and welcoming lady with a ready smile for everyone".

"She was a mother of two children, a Nan to seven grandchildren and Great Grandmother to four children.

"She had recently moved back to Brynmawr, where she reconnected with old friends, and made many new friends, as a resident of Wesley House.

"For many years Sheila lived in Blaenavon, where she will be remembered for running Skuse's off-licence with her late husband, Stan.

"Sheila lived a long, full life but was tragically taken away from us.

"She was deeply loved and her passing has left a chasm in our lives.”

A 29-year-old man from Brynmawr was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has now been released under investigation.



A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are on-going and officers would be particularly interested in hearing from motorists with dash-board mounted cameras, who were in the area at the time of the incident or residents and business owners with CCTV cameras in and around that location.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101."