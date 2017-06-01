Gwent Police officer bit man in Six Nations row

Here's which parts of Swansea will get ultrafast broadband
Swansea will be one of the first UK cities to get access to new ultrafast broadband.
A police officer has been convicted of biting a man in a row at a bar in Cardiff during the Six Nations.
DC Stephen Smith was queuing to get into a city centre pub, to watch the Wales and England game last March, when he ended up in a row about queue jumping.
CCTV footage captured the moment Smith grabbed the victim by the neck and bit him.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Smith claim the victim was the aggressor and "bit him first." But, while medics found the victim suffered injuries "caused by a human bite to the lower lip", Smith didn't show any evidence of bite marks.
A jury found the 33-year-old from Tredegar guilty of unlawful wounding, but he was cleared of wounding with intent and perverting the course of justice.
Smith, who works for Gwent Police, was off duty at the time of the incident.
Judge Richard Twomlow warned he could face a prison sentence: "This was a serious incident.
"That is no guarantee as to how he will be dealt with. All sentencing options, including immediate imprisonment, will be open."
Swansea will be one of the first UK cities to get access to new ultrafast broadband.
The funeral of former First Minister Rhodri Morgan has been held at the National Assembly.
Visitors to Cardiff and locals alike are being told to plan ahead, as the Champions League final heads to Wales.
This is where armed police officers are being deployed across Wales.
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales- South.
Comments