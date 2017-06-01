Gwent Police officer bit man in Six Nations row

A police officer has been convicted of biting a man in a row at a bar in Cardiff during the Six Nations.

DC Stephen Smith was queuing to get into a city centre pub, to watch the Wales and England game last March, when he ended up in a row about queue jumping.

CCTV footage captured the moment Smith grabbed the victim by the neck and bit him.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Smith claim the victim was the aggressor and "bit him first." But, while medics found the victim suffered injuries "caused by a human bite to the lower lip", Smith didn't show any evidence of bite marks.

A jury found the 33-year-old from Tredegar guilty of unlawful wounding, but he was cleared of wounding with intent and perverting the course of justice.

Smith, who works for Gwent Police, was off duty at the time of the incident.

Judge Richard Twomlow warned he could face a prison sentence: "This was a serious incident.

"That is no guarantee as to how he will be dealt with. All sentencing options, including immediate imprisonment, will be open."